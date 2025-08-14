Allotting land for new high court complex at IT Park would breach wildlife, land-use norms: Chandigarh administration

The Chandigarh administration has told the Punjab and Haryana high court that the allotment of land in IT Park for construction of a new high court complex would be against the land-use policy and the wildlife norms. The administration, besides the affidavit, also produced records with regard to the establishment of IT Park and various notifications by the Centre, restricting construction of high-rises in the area. (HT File)

In an affidavit, UT superintending engineer (SE) Jigna K Sanghdia has told the court that the change-of-land use is not applicable in Chandigarh as per the provisions of Master Plan-2031, and therefore, utilisation of IT Park area for any other purpose will not be a “compatible land use.”

In addition to this, the SE has told the court that there are restrictions imposed by the wildlife board against construction of high-rise buildings in IT Park so as to avoid disturbing the path of migratory birds and the deleterious effect on the sanctuary and birds.

The administration, besides the affidavit, also produced records with regard to the establishment of IT Park and various notifications by the Centre, restricting construction of high-rises in the area. The high court had on August 1 sought from UT, the records, which go against the construction of a new high court complex in the area.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) by the high court employees association secretary Vinod Dhatterwal, seeking implementation of the holistic development plan, which envisages setting up of multi-storey buildings to cater to the requirement of additional space.

Notably, the Bar Association also filed an affidavit stating that it has eminently come out that the IT park site is neither available nor suitable for the construction of the new building.

The UT administration is stressing on setting up the new complex in Sarangpur, where, it says, over 40 acres could be allotted for construction of the new high court complex. However, the high court had expressed its apprehension about the traffic congestion on the road leading to Sarangpur from Chandigarh as PGIMER chowk remains clogged for most parts of the day.

The UT further said that in the stakeholders meeting, chaired by additional solicitor general Satya pal Jain on August 7, UT had apprised that the requisite solutions for reducing congestion at PGIMER chowk are being worked upon.

‘Expansion plan of current complex halted by UNESCO not heritage panel’

UT has also told the court that in 2019, the Chandigarh Heritage Committee had cleared the proposal of expansion of the high court complex and approved the holistic development plan. However, the same was blocked by the UNESCO committee in view of the Capitol complex, which comprises the high court building, declared as World Heritage site in 2016.

If the expansion is to be done at the current site, a fresh proposal with reduced space allotted for various purposes can be submitted to UNESCO, it has told the court.

No violation of norms in allotment of site to hotel Lalit

The Chandigarh administration has also told the court that there were no violations in the allotment of site to hotel Lalit in IT Park, a multi-storey building. The IT Park was set up after 2002 in various phases and notified in 2006 to promote the growth of information service in Chandigarh. As per the layout of the IT Park, the commercial area and site where the hotel has come up was already earmarked for the same. It was allotted as the need was felt to set up a five-star hotel at the commercial site as there was no availability of top-class hotels in Chandigarh. With the affidavit, UT had also produced various permissions given for the project at the time of clearance for the project.