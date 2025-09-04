Allow Amritpal parole to be with his flood-ravaged constituency: MP’s father writes to Shah

Tarsem Singh, father of jailed Khadoor Sahib MP and chief of Akali Dal Waris Punjab De Amritpal Singh, on Wednesday wrote a letter to Union home minister Amit Shah, seeking parole for his son in view of the prevailing flood situation in Punjab. Khadoor Sahib MP and chief of Akali Dal Waris Punjab De Amritpal Singh is lodged in the Dibrugarh Jail in Assam. (REUTERS)

Tarsem demanded that the jailed parliamentarian be granted at least one month parole to stand with the people of his constituency in this hour of crisis and provide assistance.

In the memorandum submitted to the home minister through the Amritsar Deputy Commissioner, Tarsem Singh stated, “Amritpal Singh has been unjustly detained for the last three years in Dibrugarh Jail under the NSA. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the voters of Khadoor Sahib constituency had elected him with record-breaking votes so that he could stand by the people in their times of joy and sorrow. Today, during the severe flood situation in Punjab, the people of Khadoor Sahib constituency have been among the worst affected, with houses, fields, crops and livestock suffering heavy losses. In this hour of crisis, the absence of their MP has caused the people of the constituency even greater hardship.”

He also demanded that the parliamentary funds allocated to MPs be immediately released for Amritpal, so that his share may be used in his constituency for repairing damaged houses, restoring schools and health facilities, and carrying out other relief works. Along with this, he called for the floods in Punjab to be declared a national calamity and a special relief package to be announced.