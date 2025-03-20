Menu Explore
Allow brewing of country liquor to stop spurious liquor deaths: Haryana MP urges Centre

ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
Mar 20, 2025 09:02 AM IST

A BJP member from Haryana on Wednesday made a strong demand in Lok Sabha urging the government to allow brewing of country liquor from grains, fruits and vegetables.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, BJP MP Dharambir Singh said spurious liquor, produced using methanol and other spirit, leads to the deaths of thousands of persons across the country. (HT File)
Raising the issue during Zero Hour, BJP MP Dharambir Singh said spurious liquor, produced using methanol and other spirit, leads to the deaths of thousands of persons across the country.

Singh, who represents Haryana’s Bhiwani-Mahendragarh in Lok Sabha, said country liquor is made from grapes, sugarcane juice, barley or rice.

“It is my suggestion that to prevent deaths (due to consumption of spurious liquor) and increase farmers’ income, permission should be granted to manufacture country liquor,” he said.

Singh said permits to manufacture country liquor from sugarcane juice and other natural sources can be given at the local level.

