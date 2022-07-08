Allow Friday prayers at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid: Islamic scholars to J&K admn
Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), the apex body of Islamic scholars and preachers in Kashmir, on Thursday urged the Jammu and Kashmir administration to allow Friday prayers at the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar’s old city.
In a resolution passed unanimously during a meeting, the MMU also expressed anguish over the “illegal detention” of its patron and Kashmir’s top religious leader Mirwaiz Muhammad Umar Farooq for the last three years and urged the government to release him.
“Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema, in this resolution, again urges the rulers and administration not to cause obstruction regarding the Friday prayers at the historical Jama Masjid, Srinagar, the largest place of worship in Kashmir, so that Muslims can seek the pleasure of Allah at this great spiritual centre without any hindrance,” the resolution released here read.
The historic Jamia Masjid has largely remained closed for congregational Friday prayers since August 2019. The pandemic also forced its closure for a long time.
On Farooq’s detention, the MMU said due to his “arbitrary and illegal detention” detention, all his responsibilities and work have remained suspended, which is “highly regrettable and reprehensible”.
It urged the government to release him in view of Eid-ul-Adha so that he can carry out his centuries-old religious obligations and responsibilities.
Expressing concern over the current social situation in Kashmir, the MMU said it feels there is a dire need for all-round reform of society.
“The excesses at weddings and other celebrations are glaring and need to be curtailed. We should follow the tradition of Prophet Muhammad in all matters and affairs of life,” it said.
The resolution also called on people to celebrate Eid-ul Adha with simplicity and in line with the Islamic tradition. The resolution will be read out in all mosques of Kashmir on Friday.
Chandigarh felicitates Khelo India medallists with cash awards worth ₹5 lakh
The UT sports department on Thursday honoured the city's sportspersons who won 16 medals at the recently conducted Khelo India Youth Games. At a function organised at the Chandigarh Lake Sports Complex, UT adviser Dharam Pal felicitated the sportspersons with cash awards of ₹50,000 each for the five gold medals, ₹30,000 each for the four silver medals and ₹20,000 each for the seven bronze medals.
Three-day Mango Mela at Pinjore begins today
The Haryana tourism and horticulture departments will organise the 29th Mango Mela at Yadavindra Gardens, Pinjore, from July 8 to 10. Visitors will be treated with enthralling cultural performances, a crafts bazaar and a multi-cuisine food court. Competitions will be organised for children, making the fair a treat for all age groups. Cultural programmes, featuring renowned artists, will begin from 6 pm onwards on all days.
Panchkula extortion racket: Kingpin’s accomplice nabbed in fifth arrest
Making the fifth arrest in the Panchkula extortion racket, police have nabbed an architect, who was an accomplice of the kingpin, Anil Bhalla. Identified as Rohit Bains, the accused is a resident of Sector 27-C, Chandigarh. Unearthing the racket on May 27, police had arrested Anil Bhalla, a financier from Sector 2, Panchkula; ASI Gurmez Singh, in-charge of the Sector-2 Police Post, Panchkula; and Narendra Khillan of Sector 10, Panchkula.
Second arrest made in Panchkula jewellery theft case
Police on Thursday made a second arrest in connection to the theft of ₹1 lakh and jewellery from a doctor's house in Sector 12, Panchkula. The accused has been identified as Hassan, 23, from Sardara Enclave in Zirakpur. Three days earlier, one a resident of Khadak Mangoli, 21, Akash, was nabbed. The complainant, Dr Sohan Singh said that the duo has admitted to committing thefts in Sector 21 and 6.
Punjab health minister inspects Dera Bassi civil hospital
Newly-appointed Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra conducted a surprise visit at the Dera Bassi civil hospital, late on Wednesday evening. Local MLA Kuljeet Singh Randhawa also accompanied him. He also apprised him of the shortage of doctors. MORE TRICITY NEWS IN BRIEFS Youth's phone snatched Chandigarh Two motorcycle-borne men snatched the mobile phone of a 22-year-old man in Sector 25 on Wednesday. Two caught with drugs Two men were arrested for drug peddling in separate incidents on Wednesday.
