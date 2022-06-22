Allow UIAMS to run PhD courses independently, recommends PU panel

A special panel of Panjab University (PU) on Tuesday recommended that the University Institute of Applied Management Sciences (UIAMS) be allowed to run PhD courses independently.

The panel has suggested that UIAMS have a separate board of studies as well. Similarly, it was also suggested that University Institute of Hotel and Tourism Management (UIHTM) also be allowed to run PhD courses independently. The latter institute, notably, has its own board of studies.

The panel, headed by varsity’s director research and development cell, held a meeting on Tuesday to consider allowing UIAMS to run PhD courses independently in applied management and sectoral domains from the 2022-23 session.

A panel member, who attended the meeting. said it was recommended that the UIAMS have its own research centre for running PhD courses on its own akin to other departments.

“Currently, University Business School (UBS) is the research centre for UIAMS and it comes under their umbrella. Only a few PhD seats are allotted to UIAMS from the total PhD enrollments by UBS,” the member said.

The move is expected to benefit the UIAMS faculty members, who usually do not get PhD students under the current set-up.

A UIAMS faculty member, who did not wish to be named, said, “There is poor representation of allied departments of UIAMS, UIHTM and UBS Ludhiana in the research board of UBS. The faculty members of the allied departments do not get the PhD scholars as per the prescribed norms of UGC.”

PU senator, Parveen Goyal, committee member, said every department of the university should be treated equally, adding, “As per the UGC norms, every faculty has a right to guide PhD scholars as per the criteria. If they are allowed, then working efficiency will increase and boost the research output of the department.”

PU, in its golden jubilee year 2008-09, launched the UIAMS, an institute which offers management programmes in sectoral areas and streams so as to fulfil the growing needs of the industry, and requirement of managerial discipline in the following sunrise and booming sectors of the corporate world.

