Almost equal men, women vaccinated in Himachal

Though the inoculation drive in Himachal Pradesh has hit a roadblock due to shortage of vaccines, roughly the same number of men and women have received the jab, indicating that there is little gender bias in vaccination trends in the hill state.

As per data available on the Covid portal, of the 25, 24 493 jabs administered in the state, men were the recipient of 10,49,178 doses and women received 10,40736 shots. A district-wise breakdown reveals that more women had been inoculated than men in four of the state’s 12 districts, while the figures were equal in two districts.

In Mandi and Hamirpur districts, the ratio of shots received by men and women was 47:53, which means more women received the jabs in the districts. Kangra, the most populous district, and Bilaspur logged a ratio of 49:51, while Chamba and Una district have vaccinated both genders equally. In the remaining six districts, more men received the vaccination than women. At 58:42, Sirmaur district has the most skewed ratio, followed by Shimla at 53:47.

In May, the state government had received 4,77,080 doses of Covishield from the Centre. So far, 19,23,289 doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries of all age groups.

“Most people above the age of 44 have been vaccinated. We are trying to determine why the drive has slowed down. Right now, we have around 4 lakh doses for those above the age of 44,” said Gopal Berry, deputy director, health, who is also the nodal officer for the state’s vaccination drive.

The state government has written to the central government seeking vaccines for the ‘18 plus’ bracket. Health department officials say the vaccine will be made available for the group after June 10.