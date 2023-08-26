Tiff over bargaining for toy leaves man with broken eye socket in Panchkula

An altercation over bargaining for a toy at a shop left a Ghaziabad resident with a broken eye socket near Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula on Friday.

The victim, Umang Mathur, 35, was treated for the orbital fracture at the civil hospital in Sector 6.

Mathur told the police that he was a central government employee and working in Delhi. On Friday, he visited Panchkula with his family to pay obeisance at Mansa Devi temple. Later, he visited a nearby shop, Sharma Traders, to purchase a toy for his child. After he selected a toy car, a shop employee, identified as Badam Singh, asked ₹120 for it. But he offered to pay ₹60, which led to an argument.

Mathur alleged that Singh tried to push him out of the shop and when Mathur objected to his behaviour, he hit him in the face with a bell made of brass, leaving him bleeding. He said his father-in-law intervened and stopped Singh, who then ran away from the shop.

After police were alerted, Mathur was taken to the civil hospital, where the medico-legal report revealed two injuries, including an orbital fracture. Singh was eventually arrested.

He is facing a case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, registered at the MDC police station.

