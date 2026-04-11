...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Aman Arora targets Navjot Kaur over opium legalisation pitch

Speaking to the media in Sangrur’s Tunga Kalaran village, Arora cautioned that any uncontrolled shift could worsen the state’s drug crisis rather than resolve it.

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 04:44 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Sangrur
Advertisement

Punjab AAP president Aman Arora on Friday took a swipe at Navjot Kaur Sidhu over her suggestion to legalise opium cultivation in the state, asking her to spell out a “controlled solution” instead of making broad statements.

Punjab AAP president Aman Arora on Friday took a swipe at Navjot Kaur Sidhu over her suggestion to legalise opium cultivation in the state, asking her to spell out a “controlled solution” instead of making broad statements.

Speaking to the media in Sangrur’s Tunga Kalaran village, Arora cautioned that any uncontrolled shift could worsen the state’s drug crisis rather than resolve it.

While traditional substances are often seen as less harmful than synthetic drugs, he said, unchecked legalisation could turn Punjab into a hub of addiction “like Afghanistan”.

“We will legalise the farming of opium, but I urge Kaur to share with us the solution to regulate it,” he said.

Arora further said people must weigh the consequences carefully. “Today, families are suffering due to synthetic drugs. Tomorrow, the same distress may come from opium use. Any such decision should be taken only after a conscious and collective assessment by the public,” he added.

Expelled from Congress in February, Kaur, the wife of former cricketer and former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, launched her political outfit Bharatiya Rashtrawadi Party (BRP) earlier this week.

 
navjot kaur sidhu
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Aman Arora targets Navjot Kaur over opium legalisation pitch
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Aman Arora targets Navjot Kaur over opium legalisation pitch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.