Aman Arora targets Navjot Kaur over opium legalisation pitch

Punjab AAP president Aman Arora on Friday took a swipe at Navjot Kaur Sidhu over her suggestion to legalise opium cultivation in the state, asking her to spell out a “controlled solution” instead of making broad statements.

Punjab AAP president Aman Arora on Friday took a swipe at Navjot Kaur Sidhu over her suggestion to legalise opium cultivation in the state, asking her to spell out a “controlled solution” instead of making broad statements.

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Speaking to the media in Sangrur’s Tunga Kalaran village, Arora cautioned that any uncontrolled shift could worsen the state’s drug crisis rather than resolve it.

While traditional substances are often seen as less harmful than synthetic drugs, he said, unchecked legalisation could turn Punjab into a hub of addiction “like Afghanistan”.

“We will legalise the farming of opium, but I urge Kaur to share with us the solution to regulate it,” he said.

Arora further said people must weigh the consequences carefully. “Today, families are suffering due to synthetic drugs. Tomorrow, the same distress may come from opium use. Any such decision should be taken only after a conscious and collective assessment by the public,” he added.

Expelled from Congress in February, Kaur, the wife of former cricketer and former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, launched her political outfit Bharatiya Rashtrawadi Party (BRP) earlier this week.

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{{^usCountry}} On Wednesday, she said BRP will contest all 117 assembly seats in the 2027 elections in the state, and if voted to power, her party will allow opium cultivation in state as a solution to the drug menace. She said its farming will be government-controlled and will also generate income for farmers from exports. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Wednesday, she said BRP will contest all 117 assembly seats in the 2027 elections in the state, and if voted to power, her party will allow opium cultivation in state as a solution to the drug menace. She said its farming will be government-controlled and will also generate income for farmers from exports. {{/usCountry}}

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