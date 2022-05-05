Amandeep Bansal is new GMADA chief administrator

Amandeep Bansal, a 2016-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the new chief administrator of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA).

Bansal has replaced 2009-batch IAS officer Vipul Ujwal, who has been transferred as special secretary, water supply and sanitation, Punjab. Prior to this, Bansal was holding the charge of additional secretary, personnel, Punjab, and has also served as additional secretary, home affairs and justice, Punjab. He is likely to assume office on Thursday.

In the past two years, GMADA has seen five chief administrators (CAs). In April 2020, 2005-batch IAS officer Tanu Kashyap joined as GMADA CA, but was transferred in June 2020. Kashyap was succeeded by Pradeep Kumar Agarwal, a 2006-batch IAS officer, but he was transferred in October last year.

Vipul Ujjwal, a 2009 batch IAS officer, then took the charge of GMADA CA, before he was transferred on April 25, 2022.