Amarinder asks Congress govt in Punjab to come out of denial mode over security threat

A detailed action plan must be drawn to combat the security threat from across the border, says former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh
Capt Amarinder Singh, who was made to resign from the Punjab CM’s post on September 18 amid a rift in the state Congress, has been voicing concerns over security threat from across the border.
Published on Nov 06, 2021 01:56 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A day after Punjab police recovered an explosive-filled tiffin box from an agricultural field near the India-Pakistan border in Ferozepur, former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Friday asked the Congress government, particularly deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, to come out of denial mode and take security threat from across the border seriously.

Amarinder said that a detailed action plan must be drawn to combat the challenge. “Hope@PunjabGovtIndia, HM Punjab in particular, will come out of denial mode and take this threat seriously. With multiple consignments being sent regularly from across the border, extra vigil and a detailed action plan must be formed to combat the challenge (sic),” he tweeted.

Punjab Police had on Thursday claimed to have foiled a possible attempt of a terror attack with the recovery of tiffin bomb at Ali Ke village. The recovery was made following interrogation of three persons arrested earlier this week in connection with the Jalalabad blast case. The former CM’s tweet is being seen as his response to Randhawa, who holds the home portfolio and had last month questioned the former’s repeated barbs over security concerns and the “alarmist narrative” being created about peace and security in the state.

Amarinder, who was made to resign from the CM’s post on September 18 amid a rift in the state Congress, has been voicing concerns over security, condemning the present state government of being in a state of denial over security threat. “Something very wrong and dangerous was happening at the borders which the state should not ignore,” he had said in a statement last week.

