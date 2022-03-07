Amarinder calls on Shah ahead of Punjab election results

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday met Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi just three days ahead of the state assembly election results.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Amarinder — whose Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) contested the assembly elections in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — said he could not predict the results but the alliance had fought the elections in “best possible way”.

BBMB issue discussed

Claiming that he had a “general discussion” on matters concerning Punjab with Shah, Amarinder said the ongoing Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) issue was also taken up with the home minister.

“BBMB was discussed in the meeting. I have already written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the BBMB and Chandigarh issue,” said the former chief minister, adding that he has urged them to make top appointments according to old rules in place since Punjab’s bifurcation in 1966.

Punjab politicians have objected to the Centre’s alleged attempt to deprive the state of its rights, after a change in rules for appointing BBMB’s full-time members. As per norms, member (power) comes from Punjab and member (irrigation) from Haryana, a provision that has been reportedly removed.