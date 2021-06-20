Amarinder defends jobs to Cong MLAs’ sons, says it’s recognition of their grandfathers’ sacrifices

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday defended his government’s decision to give jobs to sons of two Congress MLAs by terming it “a recognition of the sacrifices made by their grandfathers for the country”.

In an interaction with mediapersons outside the residence of legendary athlete Milkha Singh, who died of post-Covid complications in Chandigarh, the CM said those who made sacrifices for the nation should never be forgotten. “Their families deserve to be compensated for the loss,” he added.

Taking a dig at the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which have criticised the government’s move, he said if these parties provide names of any youth whose father or grandfather made similar sacrifice, they will also be provided jobs in the state government.

“In fact, I tried to find such persons in these parties but could not,” he remarked.

“Punjab has been through tough times in the dark days of terrorism when 35,000 innocent lives were lost to senseless violence. As many as 1,700 police personnel had also died. It is not sufficient to pay tributes to these people at their memorials and the state needs to do something more to compensate their families,” he said.