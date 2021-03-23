Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Amarinder dismisses Kejriwal’s claim of not keeping a single poll promise
chandigarh news

Amarinder dismisses Kejriwal’s claim of not keeping a single poll promise

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Monday dismissed as ridiculous his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal’s claim that the Congress government in the state failed to keep even a single promise made in the run-up to the 2017 assembly polls
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 01:12 AM IST
Amarinder dismisses Kejriwal’s claim of not keeping a single poll promise

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Monday dismissed as ridiculous his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal’s claim that the Congress government in the state failed to keep even a single promise made in the run-up to the 2017 assembly polls.

“The people of Punjab were wise enough to your deceptions then, and can see through them now as well. Your barefaced lies will be exposed again, just as they were in 2017,” said the CM, in response to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener’s criticism of his government during a rally in Moga on Sunday.

The AAP leader had said his party will give 20 lakh jobs to the youths if voted to power in Punjab in 2022.

Amarinder said it was ridiculous to compare his government’s track record of implementation of over 84% promises with fulfilling less than 25% of the promises AAP made in the election manifesto.

“If this is the Delhi model you (Kejriwal) are promising, then people of Punjab are better off without it. Instead of indulging in claims and taking revenge, Kejriwal should focus on Delhi as he had fulfilled only 11 of his party’s 70 promises. The voters in Punjab will not be deceived by hyperbole,” Amarinder added

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Glaciers have reduced from 25% to 17% in J&K: Sinha

Olive component effective against Parkinson’s disease: PU study

7.29-cr bank fraud: CBI court frames charges against 5, including retired officials of Indian Overseas Bank

HP records 200 new cases, bans gatherings in school, colleges

Amarinder pointed out that as per a report on periodic labour force survey (2018-19) released by the Union ministry of statistics and programme implementation, Punjab has 7.2% unemployment against Delhi’s 8.0%, even lower than the national average.

“The AAP government in Delhi failed to show its progress on its 8-lakh jobs promise made in 2015. In contrast, our government in Punjab provided 16.29 lakh jobs/self-employment opportunities under the Ghar Ghar Rozgar Mission, and 58,709 jobs alone in the government sector,” said Amarinder.

The Punjab CM also lambasted Kejriwal for not ensuring Covid-19 protocol during the Moga rally, as many AAP leaders were seen without masks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election
Farmers’ Protest
NCT Bill
Kangana Ranaut
Covid-19 cases in India
Virat Kohli
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Goa Municipal Election Results 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP