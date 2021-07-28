Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Amarinder, German envoy discuss trade, investment opportunities in Punjab

CM invites more German entrepreneurs to come and experience ‘investor-friendly ecosystem in the state’
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 28, 2021 01:31 AM IST
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has extended his government’s full support to German ambassador to India, Walter J. Lindner, who evinced keen interest in investing in key sectors of mobility, engineering, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and renewable energy in the state.

The envoy, who called on the CM late Monday evening, discussed strategies to explore new trade and investment opportunities in the state.

During the meeting, Amarinder highlighted the major reforms undertaken by the state government to boost ease of investment and business. He also invited more German entrepreneurs to come and experience the investor-friendly ecosystem in the state, which is already home to multiple German companies, including Metro Cash and Carry, Hella, CLAAS and Vibracoustics.

Principal secretary (investment promotion) Alok Shekhar apprised the German envoy that Invest Punjab held an aftercare session in June 2021 for German companies operating in Punjab to ensure continued business success for them. “The state government is proactively involved with German investment agencies, such as Invest in Bavaria and the Indian Embassy at Berlin, especially for their Make in India Mittlestand (MIIM) initiative,” he said. Invest Punjab CEO Rajat Aggarwal was also present.

