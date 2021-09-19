Amarinder resignation Congress’ admission of failure, says Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday said that Captain Amarinder Singh’s resignation as Punjab chief minister was an admission on the part of the Congress of its failure to perform in the state as it had nothing to show during its tenure of more than four-and-a-half years.

In a press statement, the SAD chief said Amarinder had been “punished by nature” for lying while taking an oath on the Gutka Sahib and that every member of the Congress will suffer the same fate.

“A mere change of guard will not save the Congress’ sinking ship in Punjab. The entire state cabinet as well as the ruling party MLAs are neck deep in corruption and are running sand, liquor and drug mafias.

The ruling party cannot hope to save its incompetent government and befool Punjabis with change of a face, he claimed. “The devious ploy of the Congress high command to avert a backlash against the party by putting the blame on one person alone will not succeed. Punjabis know that the party has become synonymous with loot and lawlessness. Its ministers and MLAs patronised gangsters. They failed to undertake any development or infrastructure projects in the state,” the SAD chief alleged.

Also, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra cannot not escape the blame of making Punjab suffer for more than four-and-a-half years, he said. “First of all, Sonia and Rahul were the force behind the Congress’ 2017 election manifesto. The Gandhi family not only kept Capt Amarinder Singh in power but also failed to move against any of his corrupt ministers. They also failed to prevail upon Amarinder to fulfill the promises made to the people,” he added.