Amarinder Singh Raja Warring terms Sunil Jakhar's tirade against Congress outrageous
chandigarh news

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring terms Sunil Jakhar’s tirade against Congress outrageous

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said Jakhar should have reflected upon himself instead of launching a tirade against the Congress “which gave him so much”
Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said it is sad, bad, ugly and outrageous on part of Sunil Jakhar to have gone public with such “wild and unsubstantiated allegations” against the party that had given so much to him and his family. (HT Photo)
Published on May 15, 2022 01:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday condemned Sunil Jakhar’s “ungrateful and unjustified” outburst against the party and its leadership.

“It is sad, bad, ugly and outrageous on part of Jakhar Sahab to have gone public with such wild and unsubstantiated allegations against the party that had given so much to him and his family,” Warring said in a statement from Udaipur where he is participating in the party’s chintan shivir (brainstorming session).

The PPCC president said that instead of launching such a vituperative attack on the party and leadership, that too when the entire leadership had gathered for three-day brainstorming session in Udaipur, Jakhar should have reflected upon himself and the reasons for his present situation.

“The Congress party is too big, too grand and too magnanimous and nobody knows it better than Jakhar Sahab that when he lost parliament, Vidhan Sabha, he was fielded from Gurdaspur in by-election and elected to the Lok Sabha and also made the PPCC president,” he said, adding that just because he was not made the chief minister, he launched a suicidal attack on the same party that gave so much to him and his family.

Warring asked Jakhar whether it is not a fact that his statements antagonised and alienated a large section of voters which cost the party heavily not only in Punjab but also in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

