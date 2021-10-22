Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Amarinder was a ‘compromised CM’, says Warring
chandigarh news

Amarinder was a ‘compromised CM’, says Warring

Calling Amarinder a “compromised CM”, Warring expressed regret that the state government could not fulfil in its first four-and-a-half years several poll promises made to the people before the 2017 assembly elections
Punjab transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday alleged that former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh was a ‘compromised CM’, citing his “secret understanding” with the Akalis.
Published on Oct 22, 2021 01:17 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday alleged that former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh had a secret understanding with the Akalis and made compromises with them.

Calling Amarinder a “compromised chief minister”, Warring expressed regret that the state government could not fulfil in its first four-and-a-half years several poll promises made to the people before the 2017 assembly elections. “He (Amarinder) made compromises with those under whose regime several mafias took birth. The system was totally paralysed,” he claimed at a press conference, blaming the Badal family for the transport mafia.

The transport minister said the former chief minister’s plan to set up his separate party was all a part of that compromise. On Amarinder’s charge that he was humiliated by the Congress high command, Warring said the people of the state wanted him to go. Amarinder had resigned as the CM last month after a bitter tussle with Navjot Sidhu. On Tuesday, the former CM said that he would float a new outfit soon and hoped to tie up with the BJP for the upcoming Punjab polls.

RELATED STORIES

Warring, who held the press conference to highlight achievements of his three weeks as the transport minister, said there was 17.24% increase in collections of the department from October 1 to 15. The collection of the government-owned buses was up from 46.28 crore between September 15 and 30 to 54.26 crore between October 1 and October 15, he added.

He said the department collected 3.29 crore as part of pending government tax from the defaulting bus operators. A total of 258 buses have been impounded or challaned for non-payment of taxes, illegal permits, documents, etc. The minister said that an order for purchase of 842 new buses had been given and these would be on the road within 45 days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chandigarh celebrates India crossing 1 billion Covid vaccination mark

Capt Amarinder rakes up tie-up with Shiv Sena to counter Harish Rawat’s ‘secular’ retort

PAU holds awareness camp for farmers on stubble burning

BJP’s policies have taken us back by decades: Mehbooba Mufti
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 vaccine
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2021
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Uttarakhand Floods
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP