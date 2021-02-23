Amarinder will lead Congress in 2022 Punjab assembly polls, says Jakhar

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Sunil Jakhar on Monday said that chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh would lead the party in the 2022 assembly elections.

Jakhar said the people of the state had reposed their faith in Amarinder Singh’s leadership with their landslide verdict in the Congress’ favour in the recent civic body polls. “The Congress’ sweeping victory in the civic polls has not only revalidated his leadership in the state but is an endorsement of the faith of Punjabis in his future leadership also,” he said while participating in an event for the launch of developmental projects.

The state Congress has already launched mission “#Captainfor2022”, and the next elections would be fought under his leadership, he added.

“Amarinder has led the state in very difficult times and the people were well aware of his massive contribution. Punjab is perhaps facing its worst-ever crisis – Covid-19 and the farmers’ unrest coupled with an unfriendly Union government,” he said, lambasting the Centre for what he termed as its stepmotherly treatment to the state. He alleged that the federal structure of the country was under extreme threat under the BJP-led central government. He also questioned the recent decision of the Union government to refuse permission to a Sikh jatha to go to Nankana Sahib in Pakistan and accused it of being biased against the state.

Jakhar also urged the CM to ensure that the Congress manifesto for 2022 should promise making Amritsar – the ‘Guru ki Nagri’ - an iconic city. “Amritsar should be made as one of the best cities in the world on the lines of the Vatican,” he said.

Rawat endorses ‘#Captfor2022” mission

AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat has endorsed the ‘#Captfor2022” mission launched by the state Congress unit. Asked about the campaign started by Jakhar and other state leaders after the party swept the local body elections, Rawat said the Congress generally goes with the incumbent chief minister as the party’s face in the assembly elections. “Capt Amarinder is a very senior leader. We do not just see him as the chief minister of a state. He is among the few leaders who guide the party,” he said during an interaction with mediapersons on Sunday.