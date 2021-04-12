Amarjeet Singh Sidhu elected Mohali mayor

Amarjeet Singh Sidhu, 48, a first-time councillor and the brother of Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, was elected the mayor of Mohali on Monday morning.

Amrik Singh Somal was elected senior deputy mayor and Kuljeet Singh Bedi deputy mayor.

The mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor were administered the oath of office at the first general House meeting of the newly elected members of the municipal corporation in Mohali.

In the elections held for 50 wards in February, the Congress won 37 seats, while the Azad Group got 10 and three went to Independents.

From liquor, real estate business to politics

Amarjeet Singh Sidhu, a political greenhorn, won from ward number 10. Popularly known as Jeeti Sidhu, he completed Class 12 from a local school and is looking after his family’s liquor and real estate business in Mohali. He is also a director of the SAS Nagar Central Cooperative Bank Limited.

Amarjeet ran into trouble a decade ago after his name figured in a murder case following a group clash in Balongi in 2010. The case was later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation, and the trial is still on.