Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Amarjeet Singh Sidhu elected Mohali mayor
chandigarh news

Amarjeet Singh Sidhu elected Mohali mayor

Amarjeet Singh Sidhu, 48, a first-time councillor and the brother of Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, was elected the mayor of Mohali on Monday morning
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 11:43 AM IST
Amarjeet Singh Sidhu, a first-time councillor, who was elected the Mohali mayor on Monday. (HT Photo)

Amarjeet Singh Sidhu, 48, a first-time councillor and the brother of Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, was elected the mayor of Mohali on Monday morning.

Amrik Singh Somal was elected senior deputy mayor and Kuljeet Singh Bedi deputy mayor.

The mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor were administered the oath of office at the first general House meeting of the newly elected members of the municipal corporation in Mohali.

In the elections held for 50 wards in February, the Congress won 37 seats, while the Azad Group got 10 and three went to Independents.

From liquor, real estate business to politics

Amarjeet Singh Sidhu, a political greenhorn, won from ward number 10. Popularly known as Jeeti Sidhu, he completed Class 12 from a local school and is looking after his family’s liquor and real estate business in Mohali. He is also a director of the SAS Nagar Central Cooperative Bank Limited.

Amarjeet ran into trouble a decade ago after his name figured in a murder case following a group clash in Balongi in 2010. The case was later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation, and the trial is still on.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Centre flags worsening Covid situation in 8 Punjab districts

Adesh Partap Kairon aides holding meets in Khemkaran despite Virsa Singh Valtoha declared SAD candidate

Shameful to allow Delhi cops to torture people in Punjab: Sidhu on ‘abduction’ of Sidhana cousin

Gangster-turned-activist Sidhana’s cousin alleges abduction, torture by Delhi cops; DDR lodged
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
BAFTA Awards 2021
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP