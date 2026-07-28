Amarnath yatra crosses 4 lakh pilgrim mark since its start on July 3

After the passage of 25 days, the ongoing Amarnath Yatra achieved a significant milestone with total pilgrim turnout surpassing the four-lakh mark.

Personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) carry a pilgrim on a stretcher while providing assistance along the Baltal route during the annual Amarnath Yatra, on Monday. (PTI)

The yatra, started on July 3 from both Baltal and Pahalgam(Nunwan) base camps, was suspended on July 19 owing to bad weather and incessant rains. After a six day suspension, the yatra resumed on July 25 from the Baltal route only while the authorities said that the Pahalgam route was being restored owing to damage to the track following the rainfall.

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In a post on X on Sunday, the lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said: “By Lord Shiva’s divine grace, the holy Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra has crossed a remarkable milestone and more than 4 lakh pilgrims have already completed the sacred journey. Till now, 4.14 lakh devotees have received darshan. I bow with reverence to Baba Amarnath for this blessing and extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who helped make this journey a truly divine experience for all.”

Every year, hundreds of thousands of devotees from across the country visit the cave shrine situated at a height of 3,880 metre in the Himalayas, passing through treacherous mountain routes, glaciers and ice fed streams. Baltal in central kashmir and Pahalgam (Nunwan) in south Kashmir are two main base camps of the Amarnath yatra.

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{{^usCountry}} Kashmir divisional commissioner Anshul Garg said that the pilgrimage is going on from the Baltal route while the restoration of Pahalgam track is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kashmir divisional commissioner Anshul Garg said that the pilgrimage is going on from the Baltal route while the restoration of Pahalgam track is underway. {{/usCountry}}

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“The pilgrimage was suspended due to adverse weather conditions. After the reconnaissance of tracks , it was found that the Pahalgam axis needs some repair work. However, the Baltal axis is open and the yatra is ongoing,” Garg said.

“The restoration may take more time if it rains in coming days. As of now, Baltal base camp is equipped enough to handle the load of incoming pilgrims. Currently, the incoming arrival are 50% of its actual capacity,” Garg said.

Last year, over 4.14 pilgrims performed yatra which took place in the backdrop of April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. In 2024, some 5.12 lakh pilgrims had performed the yatra.

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The highest-ever number of pilgrims to visit the shrine was in 2011 and 2012 at 6.35 lakh and 6.22 lakh, respectively.