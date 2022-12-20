Ambala: 4 booked for stocking mining material illegally

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Dec 20, 2022 01:16 AM IST

Ambala police have booked four people in three separate cases for allegedly stocking mining material illegally at their screening plants in Naraingarh

A team led by mining officer Raj Kumar carried out inspections at various villages in Ambala’s Naraingarh last week and found that three plants were operating even after their licences have expired. (Representative image)
A team led by mining officer Raj Kumar carried out inspections at various villages in Naraingarh last week and found that three plants were operating even after their licences have expired.

At Dera village, the team found 3,085 MT and 378 MT mining material stored at Kamboj Screening Plant and Shri Ganga Screening Plant, respectively. Police found that licences of both plants expired on June 8, 2022, and they were operating illegally.

Two cases were registered against Kamal Kumar and Vineet Kumar at Naraingarh police station.

A third case was lodged against Surender Kumar and Rakam Chand, owners of Chaudhary Screening Plant, where the team found 1,210 MT mining material stored illegally.

