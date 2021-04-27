Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ambala admn to stock up 200 empty oxygen cylinders
chandigarh news

Ambala admn to stock up 200 empty oxygen cylinders

An official said the cylinders will be filled at the oxygen generation plant in Saha; also, oxygen beds at isolation wards of hospitals in the district will be increased
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON APR 27, 2021 12:32 AM IST
Suppliers have been told not to give out the cylinders for industrial use. (HT File)

To meet the increasing oxygen demand for critical Covid patients, the Ambala administration will stock up 200 empty cylinders in the coming days.

An official said the cylinders will be filled at the oxygen generation plant in Saha and oxygen beds at the isolation wards of hospitals in the district will be increased.

Deputy commissioner Ashok Kumar Sharma chaired a meeting of representatives of the Oxygen Gas Association on Monday and asked them to make the cylinders available immediately.

“They have been told not to supply the cylinders for industrial use and they won’t be given out for private use either,” a statement reads.

7 macro-containment zones notified

In view of advisories issued by the state and Union government, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) also decided to notify seven macro-containment zones in the district.

These include Jandli, Luxmi Nagar, Parshu Ram Nagar and Sector 9 in the city and Dayal Bagh, Palam Vihar and Ram Nagar in Cantonment.

Sharma, who is also chairperson of the DDMA, prohibited entry and movement of the public in areas along with closure of markets and religious places.

MC restricts public entry

A day after Section 144 was imposed in the district, the municipal corporation office also fixed the timing for public dealing from 10am to 11am.

Sharma, in an order issued on Sunday, prohibited the assembly of four or more people in public places and gathering without the permission of the competent officer won’t be allowed.

To meet the increasing oxygen demand for critical Covid patients, the Ambala administration will stock up 200 empty cylinders in the coming days.

An official said the cylinders will be filled at the oxygen generation plant in Saha and oxygen beds at the isolation wards of hospitals in the district will be increased.

Deputy commissioner Ashok Kumar Sharma chaired a meeting of representatives of the Oxygen Gas Association on Monday and asked them to make the cylinders available immediately.

“They have been told not to supply the cylinders for industrial use and they won’t be given out for private use either,” a statement reads.

7 macro-containment zones notified

In view of advisories issued by the state and Union government, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) also decided to notify seven macro-containment zones in the district.

These include Jandli, Luxmi Nagar, Parshu Ram Nagar and Sector 9 in the city and Dayal Bagh, Palam Vihar and Ram Nagar in Cantonment.

Sharma, who is also chairperson of the DDMA, prohibited entry and movement of the public in areas along with closure of markets and religious places.

MC restricts public entry

A day after Section 144 was imposed in the district, the municipal corporation office also fixed the timing for public dealing from 10am to 11am.

Sharma, in an order issued on Sunday, prohibited the assembly of four or more people in public places and gathering without the permission of the competent officer won’t be allowed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP