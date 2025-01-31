Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ambala BSP leader’s murder : 2 shooters held after encounter

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jan 31, 2025 09:08 AM IST

Officials said that the shootout took place between the sleuths of Ambala Police at Shahazadpur, where the accused allegedly fired at the cops, and both were shot in the leg during the retaliatory firing.

Days after the main shooter in the killing of BSP leader Harbilas Rajjumajra was shot dead in Ambala, two more persons involved in the crime were arrested after they were injured in a shootout with the police.

Days after the main shooter in the killing of BSP leader Harbilas Rajjumajra was shot dead in Ambala, two more persons involved in the crime were arrested after they were injured in a shootout with the police. (Getty Images/ Representational image)
Days after the main shooter in the killing of BSP leader Harbilas Rajjumajra was shot dead in Ambala, two more persons involved in the crime were arrested after they were injured in a shootout with the police. (Getty Images/ Representational image)

They were identified as Abhishek alias Manglu and Rajan, both locals, who were injured and taken to district civil hospital for treatment under police custody.

Officials said that the shootout took place between the sleuths of Ambala Police at Shahazadpur, where the accused allegedly fired at the cops, and both were shot in the leg during the retaliatory firing.

On Wednesday, the STF in support with the local police killed the main shooter, Sagar, during an encounter at Mullana.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 31, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On