Ambala BSP leader’s murder : 2 shooters held after encounter

Days after the main shooter in the killing of BSP leader Harbilas Rajjumajra was shot dead in Ambala, two more persons involved in the crime were arrested after they were injured in a shootout with the police.

They were identified as Abhishek alias Manglu and Rajan, both locals, who were injured and taken to district civil hospital for treatment under police custody.

Officials said that the shootout took place between the sleuths of Ambala Police at Shahazadpur, where the accused allegedly fired at the cops, and both were shot in the leg during the retaliatory firing.

On Wednesday, the STF in support with the local police killed the main shooter, Sagar, during an encounter at Mullana.