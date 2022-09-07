Ambala Cantonment mishap: 17-yr-old was speeding, riding without helmet, says army
A day after a 17-year-old school student died and his friend who was riding pillion was injured after an army truck allegedly hit their two-wheeler in Ambala Cantonment, the army on Tuesday said that the victim was speeding and riding without a helmet
“A preliminary investigation has revealed that the bike was registered in the name of the deceased’s father. The rider did not have a licence and hit the army school bus after losing control of the vehicle,” the army said in an official statement.
“The injured boys were immediately evacuated to Military Hospital in Ambala Cantonment by the army personnel and civilians present on the spot . While one succumbed to his injuries, the other is undergoing treatment and is reportedly stable as per medical authorities,” the statement read.
Regretting the loss of life, the army said that the matter is being investigated as per the law and they are fully co-operating with the probe.
The accident took place around 7 am near Sachi Sarkar Peer on Durand Road on Monday, when the two Class-12 students were on their way to Kendriya Vidyalaya Number 2 near the Air Force Station.
An FIR has been registered based on the statement of the deceased’s father, who said that he was behind the two boys on another bike.
“An army truck overtook the bike and hit it from behind. They fell on the road and received grievous injuries and the bike was also badly damaged. The driver fled the spot and left the truck behind,” he told police in his statement.
Assistant sub-inspector Naresh, station in-charge of Regiment Bazaar police post, said that the driver is being traced.
Bengaluru: Girl electrocuted after she tried to cross waterlogged road, dies
In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old girl died due to electrocution in Bengaluru's Whitefield Road on Monday. According to police, Akhila was working as an office administrator and she was on her way home when she died. Close to her home, the road was flooded with knee-deep water. Nearby residents and Akhila's parents alleged that she died due to the negligence of BBMP and other civic authorities. However, they are yet to file a complaint.
Pak violates ceasefire along International Border in Jammu
The Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire Tuesday morning as it targeted Border Security Force troops in unprovoked firing along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. The BSF gave a “befitting reply” to the firing in the Arnia sector of Jammu district, he said. The BSF Jammu public relations officer also said there was no casualty on the Indian side.
Delhi man who killed mom before suicide was depressed: 77-page suicide note
The 27-year-old Rohini resident who killed himself three days after killing his mother cited 'depression' and 'unemployment' in his 77-page suicide note, the police said. The man was thinking about taking his life for about two years, police claimed based on the suicide note. He admitted killing his mother and mentioned depression in the suicide note. He wrote that unemployment was another reason for which he took the decision, police said.
Neglected, Punjab Mahila Congress chief resigns
Upset over being neglected by the party leadership, Punjab Mahila Congress president Balvir Rani Sodhi has resigned from her post. Sodhi has sent her resignation to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, citing family circumstances as the reason for quitting. The Punjab Mahila Congress chief was reportedly upset over being “neglected” by the state leadership. Party leaders are learnt to have reached out to Sodhi to placate and convince her to withdraw her resignation.
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai blames Congress for current Bengaluru mess
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday blamed the “mal-administration” by the previous Congress government for the current mess in Bengaluru. He pinned the blame on Congress for giving permission of construction of (commercial) structures. This comment comes in the backdrop of the civic apathy in India's IT capital that has left large portions of the city under water.
