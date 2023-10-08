Ambala Cantt BJP leader gets extortion letter, probe on

A letter reportedly written by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has threatened a BJP leader from Ambala Cantonment to pay ₹1 crore as extortion money or face deadly consequences, officials said on Sunday.

The BJP leader, BS Bindra is mahamantri of the party’s sadar mandal in Haryana home minister Anil Vij’s constituency and also a member of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC).

Bindra said that he was out for some social meetings, when a postman delivered a letter at his gift gallery shop that was received by his son around Saturday noon.

“When I reached in the evening and opened the letter, I was left shocked. Written in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in highly offensive language, he sought ₹1 crore to be delivered at a place on a specified date else I and my family will be shot dead. Later, I reached the police station and filed a complaint,” Bindra added.

A copy of the complaint was not available till the writing of this report.

He further said that he only owns a small shop and lives with his brother in an ancestral home and is still unaware of the whereabouts of the letter.

While Bindra has not pointed finger directly at anyone, sources believe that this could be an act of mischief by one of his opponents as the leader is involved in a controversy from last one week over the operations of a gurdwara in the Cantt.

During a party meeting to prepare for the foundation laying ceremony of the domestic ceremony, Vij also reacted sharply on the development. He said that those behind this letter will be identified.

SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said, “Based on the complaint, a case was registered under Section 384 of the IPC at Ambala Cantt police station. We are trying to determine the source of the letter through the post office concerned and the matter is being probed. Security has also been provided to him.”

