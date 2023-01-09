Ambala Cantt entry gate to be named after Bhagat Singh: Vij

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Jan 09, 2023 12:12 AM IST

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

: Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Sunday announced that the Ambala Cantonment entry gate opposite the railway station will be named after Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh. He was speaking at Mahesh Nagar during an event to lay foundation stone of a new road from Tangri Bandh to NH-44. “To install a new statue of Bhagat Singh, I’ve sanctioned a fund of 50 lakh to municipal council. The entry gate will now be known as Bhagat Singh Chowk,” the minister said. He further said that the road worth 11 crore will provide an alternate route for Cantonment residents for the highway and the grain market.

