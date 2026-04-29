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Ambala: Congress candidate from ward 5 joins BJP

Alleging that Congress MLA Nirmal Singh pressured him to withdraw his nomination and extend support to independent candidate Ravinder Gupta, Uppal said that he decided to quit the party.

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 07:24 am IST
By Bhavey Nagpal, Ambala
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Congress party candidate and worker, Aman Uppal from ward 5, switched over to the BJP with his father and supporters on Tuesday. Former minister Aseem Goel, BJP district president Mandeep Rana, ward 5 candidate Rajesh Mehta, Sourabh Kapoor and others welcomed him into the party fold.

Congress party candidate and worker, Aman Uppal from ward 5, switched over to the BJP with his father and supporters on Tuesday (HT File)

Alleging that Congress MLA Nirmal Singh pressured him to withdraw his nomination and extend support to independent candidate Ravinder Gupta, Uppal said that he decided to quit the party.

They have also pledged to mobilise votes in favour of Mehta, also former deputy mayor.

Goel said this was not merely a case of a Congress candidate joining the BJP, but an entire Congress family—along with their dedicated supporters—entering the party fold.

65 candidates in 20 wards, three for mayor

After the nomination process ended with the withdrawal of papers on Tuesday, 65 candidates from various parties remain in 20 wards.

Similarly, three mayor candidates - Akshita Saini from BJP, Kulwinder Kaur from the Congress and Sonia Rani, independent candidate on the seat reserved for women from backward class Block-B (BCB).

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Bhavey Nagpal

Bhavey Nagpal is a staff correspondent based at Karnal. He reports on crime, politics, health, railways, highways, and civic affairs for northern Haryana districts.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ambala: Congress candidate from ward 5 joins BJP
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