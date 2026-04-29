Ambala: Congress candidate from ward 5 joins BJP

Congress party candidate and worker, Aman Uppal from ward 5, switched over to the BJP with his father and supporters on Tuesday. Former minister Aseem Goel, BJP district president Mandeep Rana, ward 5 candidate Rajesh Mehta, Sourabh Kapoor and others welcomed him into the party fold.

Congress party candidate and worker, Aman Uppal from ward 5, switched over to the BJP with his father and supporters on Tuesday (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Alleging that Congress MLA Nirmal Singh pressured him to withdraw his nomination and extend support to independent candidate Ravinder Gupta, Uppal said that he decided to quit the party.

They have also pledged to mobilise votes in favour of Mehta, also former deputy mayor.

Goel said this was not merely a case of a Congress candidate joining the BJP, but an entire Congress family—along with their dedicated supporters—entering the party fold.

65 candidates in 20 wards, three for mayor

After the nomination process ended with the withdrawal of papers on Tuesday, 65 candidates from various parties remain in 20 wards.

Similarly, three mayor candidates - Akshita Saini from BJP, Kulwinder Kaur from the Congress and Sonia Rani, independent candidate on the seat reserved for women from backward class Block-B (BCB).

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} On Tuesday, Returning officer and additional deputy commissioner Virat allotted election symbols to the candidates who filed nominations for both posts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Tuesday, Returning officer and additional deputy commissioner Virat allotted election symbols to the candidates who filed nominations for both posts. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} He said that Chitra Saini withdrew her nomination papers for the post of mayor, while 21 candidates also withdrew their papers for the post of councilor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said that Chitra Saini withdrew her nomination papers for the post of mayor, while 21 candidates also withdrew their papers for the post of councilor. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He said that Chitra Saini has withdrawn her nomination papers for the post of mayor, while 21 candidates also withdrew their papers for the post of councilor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said that Chitra Saini has withdrawn her nomination papers for the post of mayor, while 21 candidates also withdrew their papers for the post of councilor. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavey Nagpal ...Read More Bhavey Nagpal is a staff correspondent based at Karnal. He reports on crime, politics, health, railways, highways, and civic affairs for northern Haryana districts. Read Less

bjp See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON