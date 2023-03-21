Ambala cop, aide held for accepting 10,000 bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested a sub-inspector and his purported agent for accepting a bribe of ₹10,000.

An Ambala cop, his aide were arrested for accepting ₹ 10,000 bribe. (HT File)

The cop was identified as Samarpit, in-charge of Baldev Nagar police post, and the agent as Anit Kumar, officials said.

Inspector Sube Singh of the ACB said a resident, Sumit, approached the bureau, alleging that the SHO through the agent had demanded a bribe of ₹10,000 to help him secure anticipatory bail in a case registered under the Excise act for illegal liquor sale.

Singh said a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered and after verifying the facts, an ACB team laid a trap and arrested the agent red-handed with the bribe money, which was followed by the cop’s arrest.

Ambala superintendent of police (SP) Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said departmental action will also be initiated against the accused cop after gathering all details.

