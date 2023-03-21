Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ambala cop, aide held for accepting 10,000 bribe

Ambala cop, aide held for accepting 10,000 bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
Mar 21, 2023 03:02 AM IST

After verifying the facts, an ACB team laid a trap and arrested the agent red-handed with the bribe money, which was followed by the Ambala cop’s arrest.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested a sub-inspector and his purported agent for accepting a bribe of 10,000.

An Ambala cop, his aide were arrested for accepting 10,000 bribe. (HT File)

The cop was identified as Samarpit, in-charge of Baldev Nagar police post, and the agent as Anit Kumar, officials said.

Inspector Sube Singh of the ACB said a resident, Sumit, approached the bureau, alleging that the SHO through the agent had demanded a bribe of 10,000 to help him secure anticipatory bail in a case registered under the Excise act for illegal liquor sale.

Singh said a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered and after verifying the facts, an ACB team laid a trap and arrested the agent red-handed with the bribe money, which was followed by the cop’s arrest.

Ambala superintendent of police (SP) Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said departmental action will also be initiated against the accused cop after gathering all details.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP