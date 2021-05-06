Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ambala cops in dock for buying liquor during lockdown
chandigarh news

Ambala cops in dock for buying liquor during lockdown

In a video shot by a local that went viral, the inspector who was accompanied by a special police officer could be seen waving the packet at the camera
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 06, 2021 12:47 AM IST
The liquor vend contractor, Shokeen Wines Company, located at Agrasen Chowk in Ambala has been booked under the Disaster Management Act. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Hamid Akhtar on Wednesday suspended an inspector-rank officer and terminated the services of a special police officer (SPO) for buying liquor from a shop at Agrasen Chowk during the lockdown.

The policemen were seen buying liquor from the store in a video shot by a local on Tuesday, which went viral on social media. They were identified as inspector Satish, in-charge, welfare, and SPO Phool Singh, who was driving the SUV.

In the video, Satish could be seen waving the liquor when the video was being shot. The duo started misbehaving before leaving abruptly after some more locals gathered there.

The SSP said a department inquiry has also been initiated against the duo and an FIR has been registered against the liquor vendor, Shokeen Wines Company. “We’ve also issued a show-cause notice to the area police post for laxity,” said Akhtar.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Hamid Akhtar on Wednesday suspended an inspector-rank officer and terminated the services of a special police officer (SPO) for buying liquor from a shop at Agrasen Chowk during the lockdown.

The policemen were seen buying liquor from the store in a video shot by a local on Tuesday, which went viral on social media. They were identified as inspector Satish, in-charge, welfare, and SPO Phool Singh, who was driving the SUV.

In the video, Satish could be seen waving the liquor when the video was being shot. The duo started misbehaving before leaving abruptly after some more locals gathered there.

The SSP said a department inquiry has also been initiated against the duo and an FIR has been registered against the liquor vendor, Shokeen Wines Company. “We’ve also issued a show-cause notice to the area police post for laxity,” said Akhtar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021
Mamata Banerjee
Covid-19 Mythbusters
Lucky Ali
Kangana Ranaut
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP