Ambala deputy mayor resigns from MC finance panel

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
Oct 05, 2023 09:28 AM IST

An Ambala MC House member from the Haryana Jan Chetna Party, representing ward number 5, Rajesh Mehta was chosen as V-C of the committee unopposed on April 17

Deputy mayor Rajesh Mehta on Wednesday submitted his resignation to the mayor and commissioner from the post of vice-chairman (V-C) of the finance and contracts committee. Mehta said that he was being “ignored” by civic body officials.

Mehta alleged that no meeting has taken since the committee was formed. He added that no action was taken when the issue was raised with the officials and he had to resign.

In a press conference at his office, he alleged that since the elections in 2020, development works have slowed down in the city and there is no redressal of citizens’ complaints. He added that the number of sanitation workers have not been increased despite assurance and cleanliness has worsened in the city.

