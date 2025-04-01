Menu Explore
Ambala gears up for its first-ever literature festival on April 19

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
Apr 01, 2025 07:47 PM IST

The literary extravaganza in Ambala will bring together authors, poets, and performers for a series of discussions, book launches, and interactive sessions

Ambala is all set to host its inaugural literature festival, “Literaria 2025”, on April 19 at Amrapali Resorts, Chandigarh-Ambala Highway. The day-long event will celebrate the power of words, creativity, and storytelling.

The literary festival in Ambala is a unique opportunity for literature lovers, aspiring writers, and creative minds to engage with literary stalwarts, gain insights into the craft of storytelling, and celebrate the magic of the written word. (HT Photo)
The literary festival in Ambala is a unique opportunity for literature lovers, aspiring writers, and creative minds to engage with literary stalwarts, gain insights into the craft of storytelling, and celebrate the magic of the written word. (HT Photo)

The literary extravaganza will bring together authors, poets, and performers for a series of discussions, book launches, and interactive sessions.

A meeting of members of the Ambala Literature Lovers Society, including Sonika Sethi, Parmod Pabbi, Anu Jain, Sunil Jain, Khushi Chaudhry and Hitti Chopra, was held on Sunday.

Festival director and English author Sonika Sethi informed that the festival will kick-off with an inaugural session at 10.30 am, followed by “The Art of Storytelling” with author and director of Pune International Literature Festival, Manjiri Prabhu, who will be talking about her 23rd book, “The Grand Oxford Mystery”.

The day will feature panel discussions featuring several authors, including Madhav Kaushik, president of the National Sahitya Akademi; Punjabi folk singer Dolly Guleria; her daughter, singer Sunaini Sharma; former DGP, Uttarakhand, Aloke Lal; ADGP Punjab AS Rai; director of Delhi Poetry Festival and poet Dolly Singh; Bijoya Sawian; Priya Hajela; Shefali Chopra; Harshali Singh; Mona Verma; theatre personalities Nisha Luthra and Noor Kamal, and others.

The festival of books will also highlight some of the authors and performers from Ambala, including Sahitya Akademi Award winner Punjabi poet Paul Kaur, and theatre personalities Kamlesh Sharma and Parmod Pabbi.

The event will also feature a book fair, offering attendees a chance to explore and purchase works by renowned and emerging authors.

School students from Ambala will be offered an exclusive opportunity to participate in a theatre workshop being organised by Chandigarh’s troupe, The Narrators Performing Arts.

This festival is a unique opportunity for literature lovers, aspiring writers, and creative minds to engage with literary stalwarts, gain insights into the craft of storytelling, and celebrate the magic of the written word.

