Ambala: Kin of boy accused of sexual harassment booked for murder bid

Ambala: Kin of boy accused of sexual harassment booked for murder bid

Published on Aug 15, 2022 02:21 AM IST
The relatives of the boy seven members of temple’s committee and a cop were injured after being attacked by the boy’s relatives
A youth from Sainik Vihar Colony, Ambala, had sexually harassed a girl for which the temple committee members had reprimanded him. On this, the boy’s relatives and colony residents gathered at the temple and attacked the committee members with stones, bricks, sticks and bottles. (Getty Images)
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

Police have booked 12 relatives of a boy for attacking members of a temple committee after he was accused of sexually harassing a girl on the temple premises in Ambala Cantonment on Saturday night.

As many as seven committee members and a cop were injured in the clash at Goga Madi temple in Babyal village, following which heavy police force was deployed in and around the temple.

Temple committee’s president Anil Rana told the police that Saturday was the last day of the temple’s three-day annual mela, which saw large attendance from the area.

He said around 8 pm, a youth from Sainik Vihar Colony sexually harassed a girl, for which temple committee members reprimanded him.

On this, the boy’s relatives and colony residents gathered at the temple and attacked the committee members with stones, bricks, sticks and bottles. As soon as a police team arrived, all attackers fled, but several committee members and a cop were injured in the melee, Rana said.

On Rana’s complaint, police booked 12 relatives of the boy for attempt to murder, assault, rioting, obstructing and assaulting a public servant discharging duties and criminal intimidation under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Investigating officer sub-inspector Balkar Singh said the injured received first-aid and were out of danger, adding that efforts were on to arrest the accused.

