Ambala: Kin of boy accused of sexual harassment booked for murder bid
Police have booked 12 relatives of a boy for attacking members of a temple committee after he was accused of sexually harassing a girl on the temple premises in Ambala Cantonment on Saturday night.
As many as seven committee members and a cop were injured in the clash at Goga Madi temple in Babyal village, following which heavy police force was deployed in and around the temple.
Temple committee’s president Anil Rana told the police that Saturday was the last day of the temple’s three-day annual mela, which saw large attendance from the area.
He said around 8 pm, a youth from Sainik Vihar Colony sexually harassed a girl, for which temple committee members reprimanded him.
On this, the boy’s relatives and colony residents gathered at the temple and attacked the committee members with stones, bricks, sticks and bottles. As soon as a police team arrived, all attackers fled, but several committee members and a cop were injured in the melee, Rana said.
On Rana’s complaint, police booked 12 relatives of the boy for attempt to murder, assault, rioting, obstructing and assaulting a public servant discharging duties and criminal intimidation under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.
Investigating officer sub-inspector Balkar Singh said the injured received first-aid and were out of danger, adding that efforts were on to arrest the accused.
-
No ‘hello’, only 'Vande Mataram' for calls, Maharashtra officials told: Report
“We are entering the 76th year of Independence. We are celebrating Amrit Mahotsav (of Independence). Hence, I want officials to say 'Vande Mataram' over the phone instead of hellonewly-appointed Maharashtra cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwarwar announced, news agency PTI reported. He said a formal government order on the same will be out by August 18. The minister made the announcement in one of his first decisions, shortly after chief minister Eknath Shinde handed out portfolios in the state cabinet.
-
HP cabinet gives nod for setting up 76 model wellness centres
Himachal Pradesh cabinet has given the nod for setting up 76 model health wellness centres. The state cabinet met on Saturday evening wherein it decided to open patwar circle Spilo in Pooh tehsil of Kinnaur district to facilitate the people of the area. It also decided to create patwar circle Shikroha under Sadar Bilaspur tehsil. It gave its approval to create Kanungo circle Kelodhar under Chachiot tehsil of Mandi district.
-
HP apple growers dissatisfied with opening prices announced by Adani
Sanyukt Kisan Manch, an umbrella organisation of different farmers' unions, have rejected the prices announced by Adani Agri Fresh – a company that imports fruit. Sourced from farmers in Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir. The fruit supply chains in Himachal have announced a marginal increase in the opening price for A-grade premium apples for Rs 76 per kilogram against Rs 72 it offered last year.
-
Gunfight breaks out with terrorists in Rajouri
A gunfight erupted between militants and security forces in Kandra Hill area of Rajouri, officials said on Sunday. Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said, “Today, around 7.30pm, an operational contact was established by troops of Indian Army, Rashtriya Rifles and SOG with terrorists at Kandra Hill in Rajouri.” A senior police officer said that a team of police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Kandra Hill on a specific input.
-
Kashmir’s first multiplex set to open early next monthin Sonawar
Come September and film aficionados in Kashmir will be able to watch the latest movies on the big screen as the Valley's first multiplex is set to open in the Sonawar area here. The multiplex, being developed in collaboration with leading theatre chain INOX, will have three movie halls with a total capacity of 520 seats, its owner Vijay Dhar told PTI. It will house several food courts, where Dhar plans to promote local cuisine.
