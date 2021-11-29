Ambala: Lack of parking, encroachments in markets leave residents a harried lot

Unavailability of parking facilities, congested alleys and encroachments in markets of the Ambala twin-towns have become a major problem for residents.

The markets remain packed through the day with customers and tourists from across the region and scores of sellers in small markets around the city’s old cloth market and Cantonment’s Sadar Bazar have put their products on display at least six to seven feet outside their shops, leaving no space for pedestrian and vehicular movement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vendors dealing in clothing and fashion accessories have even blocked a lane outside the bus stand in the city, due to which four-wheelers have to drive on the wrong side towards the railway station. Shopkeepers here want authorities to ban the entry of four-wheelers and take action against illegal encroachments that usually hamper the passage of emergency vehicles.

Mithun Verma, Congress councillor, under whose jurisdiction some parts of the old cloth market fall, is working with MC employees to cover the drains in the market, also termed as Asia’s largest in terms of sellers dealing in clothing and related products. “We found it difficult to even measure open drains, due to encroachments. The commissioner has been apprised of the fact and we will explore other options,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Cantt, construction activities particularly on Nicholson and 12 Cross Roads have become a headache for pedestrians as well as merchants, in recent months. Ayushi Chaudhary, a resident of Defence Colony, said that it becomes almost impossible to walk down the crowded lanes and find a parking space for two-wheelers during evening hours.

A multi-level parking facility worth ₹19 crore with a capacity of 300 four-wheelers on Cantt station road is underway, but has been delayed and the contractor has been served notice by the authorities.

Sachin Gupta, additional deputy commissioner-cum-administrator, Sadar municipal council, said that the civic body has removed temporary encroachments outside shops in gud mandi, sabzi mandi, Gandhi market, motor market, Nicholson road etc and warned the shopkeepers in this regard two weeks back. “Due to these structures, pedestrians have to face a lot of inconvenience in all the markets. This time, the traders have been warned. Next time, their goods will be seized and appropriate action will be taken,” Gupta said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}