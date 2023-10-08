Ambala man eyeing life in US held captive by immigration agents for months, FIR lodged

Police have booked two immigration agents from Kurukshetra for holding an Ambala youth, who was hoping to move to the US, captive in multiple countries for months after pocketing ₹22.5 lakh from his family.

The victim, Dilpreet Singh, is a resident of New Niharasi village, Ambala. (iStock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused, identified as Samar Singh Multani and Garry Multani, run Multani Overseas in Kurukshetra’s Pehowa town and are relatives of the complainant, said police.

The victim, Dilpreet Singh, is a resident of New Niharasi village.

His mother, Kawaljit Kaur, told the police that in February last year, Samar and Garry promised to facilitate Dilpreet’s emigration to the US for ₹40 lakh. While ₹20 lakh was to be paid upfront, the remaining ₹20 lakh were to be paid after her son reached the US.

She alleged that they paid the duo ₹22.5 lakh, but they did not keep their promise. Instead, they held Dilpreet captive in Dubai for six months, before sending him to Serbia, where he endured three more months of captivity and abuse, she alleged. The agents then moved him to Spain, where they harassed him for another three months.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dilpreet’s elder brother, Manpreet Singh, who has been in the US since 2018, eventually rescued him in April this year.

The accused also shared a distressing video of two youths, including Dilpreet, with their hands tied behind their backs, to coerce their families into paying the remaining money. Kawaljit’s husband is currently battling cancer, making the situation even more distressing for the family.

A case under Sections 370 (buying or disposing of any person as a slave), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, and Immigration Act has been registered at the Naggal police station against the accused.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON