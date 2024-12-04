Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ambala man gets 10-yr rigorous imprisonment in NDPS case

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Dec 04, 2024 08:14 AM IST

On July 5, 2018, Ankush Anand was caught by the Dera Bassi police with 240 strips of Alprasafe-5, 270 strips of Lomotil, and 360 strips of Spasmo Proxyvon Plus

A special NDPS court in Mohali awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) to an Ambala resident who was caught with large quantities of prohibited drugs in 2018.

Court also imposed <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh fine on the accused held with large quantity of drugs in 2018. (iStock)
Court also imposed 1 lakh fine on the accused held with large quantity of drugs in 2018. (iStock)

The court of additional sessions judge Baljinder Singh Sra also imposed a fine of 1 lakh on the convict Ankush Anand of Sehjadpur, Ambala.

On July 5, 2018, Anand was caught by the Dera Bassi police with 240 strips of Alprasafe-5, 270 strips of Lomotil, and 360 strips of Spasmo Proxyvon Plus.

He had told police that Sunny of Yamunanagar had supplied him the drugs, following which, the latter was nominated in the case. Both accused faced trial under Sections 22 (manufactures, possesses, sells, purchases, transports, imports psychotropic substances) and 29 (criminal conspiracy) of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and they pleaded not guilty.

The court acquitted Sunny as except for Anand’s confessional statement in police custody, no evidence was found against him.

“The prosecution has been able to prove the charges against accused Ankush Anand. But it failed to prove its case against accused Sunny,” the court held while holding Anand guilty under Sections 22 of the NDPS Act.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On