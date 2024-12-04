Ambala man gets 10-yr rigorous imprisonment in NDPS case

A special NDPS court in Mohali awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) to an Ambala resident who was caught with large quantities of prohibited drugs in 2018. Court also imposed ₹ 1 lakh fine on the accused held with large quantity of drugs in 2018. (iStock)

The court of additional sessions judge Baljinder Singh Sra also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the convict Ankush Anand of Sehjadpur, Ambala.

On July 5, 2018, Anand was caught by the Dera Bassi police with 240 strips of Alprasafe-5, 270 strips of Lomotil, and 360 strips of Spasmo Proxyvon Plus.

He had told police that Sunny of Yamunanagar had supplied him the drugs, following which, the latter was nominated in the case. Both accused faced trial under Sections 22 (manufactures, possesses, sells, purchases, transports, imports psychotropic substances) and 29 (criminal conspiracy) of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and they pleaded not guilty.

The court acquitted Sunny as except for Anand’s confessional statement in police custody, no evidence was found against him.

“The prosecution has been able to prove the charges against accused Ankush Anand. But it failed to prove its case against accused Sunny,” the court held while holding Anand guilty under Sections 22 of the NDPS Act.