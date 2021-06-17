Ambala man murders aunt, buries body to usurp her land

Eyeing her share of ancestral property, a man strangled his 51-year-old paternal aunt to death and buried her body in the same piece of land in Naggal village of Ambala, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Gurpreet, alias Preet, has been arrested after he confessed to killing Surinder Kaur, locally renowned for her diligent religious activities.

The crime to came to fore on the complaint of Gurpreet father’s and the victim’s brother, Amarjeet Singh, after she went missing on June 9.

On the family’s suspicion that Gurpreet had been trying to grab his aunt’s property, police interrogated him, following which he confessed to killing her and burying her body in their family’s ancestral land.

The decomposed body was exhumed on his disclosure and sent to Khanpur Medical College, Sonepat, for autopsy.

Victim got inheritance from father

The victim’s family said she had four sisters, one of whom had died, and a brother, Amarjeet. The siblings’ father had left behind 21 acres to be divided among only the sisters. As Surinder was unmarried and had no heir, Gurpreet wanted to grab her share of the land.

“On June 9, Gurpreet and his friend Kaala drove Surinder to Mathedi in his car on her request. She was to attend a religious event there, but went missing,” said sub-inspector Dharambir Singh, in-charge, Naggal police station.

“The accused strangled her to death and buried her body near a tube well in the same land. To mislead the police, they left her mobile phone with a hotel receptionist in Kurukshetra. Gurpreet was arrested on Tuesday and a manhunt is on to nab his friend,” he added.

Police have added murder section to the missing person’s FIR lodged earlier at the Naggal police station. Gurpreet has been sent to three-day police remand.