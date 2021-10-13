Ambala murder: Juvenile, friend nabbed for stabbing youth

A day after a 21-year-old youth was stabbed to death outside a bakery shop in Ambala City, police nabbed the juvenile suspect and his accomplice on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The suspect, who is 17-year-old, was produced in a juvenile court and sent to an observation home in Karnal, sub-inspector Balbir Singh, who is investigating the case, said. His friend, Aditya, 19, will be produced in court on Wednesday. He has been arrested for helping the juvenile escape on a bike after the crime, said police.

According to Singh, the suspect told them that the victim had thrashed him in the past, due to which he held a grudge against him.

The suspect and the victim’s younger sister are classmates in a local school. According to the victim’s family, the suspect had passed lewd comments at her, following which the victim had rebuked him in August.

The victim had joined as a salesman at a garments shop recently and was his family’s sole breadwinner. He is survived by his mother, sister and an ailing father.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In is not yet clear whether the juvenile will be treated as a minor or an adult while being prosecuted. Senior advocate Rohit Jain is of the opinion that as per the Juvenile Justice Act 2015, a Juvenile Justice Board will conduct an assessment of the suspect and will determine if he should be tried as a minor or an adult.