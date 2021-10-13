Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ambala murder: Juvenile, friend nabbed for stabbing youth
chandigarh news

Ambala murder: Juvenile, friend nabbed for stabbing youth

The juvenile told the Ambala police that the victim had thrashed him in the past, due to which he held a grudge against him
The Ambala police have arrested the juvenile’s friend for helping him escape on a bike.
Published on Oct 13, 2021 01:26 AM IST
By Bhavey Nagpal, Ambala

A day after a 21-year-old youth was stabbed to death outside a bakery shop in Ambala City, police nabbed the juvenile suspect and his accomplice on Tuesday.

The suspect, who is 17-year-old, was produced in a juvenile court and sent to an observation home in Karnal, sub-inspector Balbir Singh, who is investigating the case, said. His friend, Aditya, 19, will be produced in court on Wednesday. He has been arrested for helping the juvenile escape on a bike after the crime, said police.

According to Singh, the suspect told them that the victim had thrashed him in the past, due to which he held a grudge against him.

The suspect and the victim’s younger sister are classmates in a local school. According to the victim’s family, the suspect had passed lewd comments at her, following which the victim had rebuked him in August.

The victim had joined as a salesman at a garments shop recently and was his family’s sole breadwinner. He is survived by his mother, sister and an ailing father.

RELATED STORIES

In is not yet clear whether the juvenile will be treated as a minor or an adult while being prosecuted. Senior advocate Rohit Jain is of the opinion that as per the Juvenile Justice Act 2015, a Juvenile Justice Board will conduct an assessment of the suspect and will determine if he should be tried as a minor or an adult.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chandigarh records hottest October day in 13 years

Chandigarh imposes blanket ban on crackers this Diwali

Chandigarh court awards 12-year jail to woman caught with drugs

Chandigarh schools to open for primary classes from October 18
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 7
Horoscope Today
Nedumudi Venu
Gold Price
Economics Nobel Prize
Covid-19 cases
Amitabh Bachchan
Mundra port drugs
Navratri 2021 special recipe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP