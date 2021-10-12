School student stabs youth to death in Ambala

A 21-year-old youth was stabbed to death, allegedly by a Class-10 student, outside a shop in Ambala City on Monday.

Police said the suspect is a classmate of the victim’s younger sister, who studies in a government school in the city. The victim had reportedly rebuked the suspect after he had passed lewd comments at her.

The victim’s name has been withheld to conceal the identity of his minor sister, while the assailant’s name has been withheld as he is suspected to be a juvenile.

Police said that the victim, who worked at a garments shop, was standing outside a grocery store when the suspect started abusing him in the presence of his maternal uncle around 11:40 am.

The uncle told police that the suspect, who was accompanied by a friend, stabbed his nephew thrice with a knife before fleeing. According to the witnesses, the assailant and his friend were in school uniform. CCTV footage of the incident shows the suspect attacking the youth with a knife as he was leaving the grocery store.

“I followed the boys but could not find them. In the meanwhile, my nephew was taken to the civil hospital, from where he was referred to the PGIMER. We were on our way to Chandigarh when his health worsened and we took him to a private hospital on the highway, but he couldn’t survive,” the uncle told police.

According to the FIR, the family was celebrating the girl’s birthday in August when her classmate had passed some lewd comments. The victim’s uncle said that the suspect was holding a grudge against his nephew after he had rebuked him.

“The comment was passed on Facebook,” said sub-inspector Balbir Singh, who is investigating the case. “The matter was settled by the two families and did not reach police.”

A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Baldev Nagar police station.

“The matter is under investigation. Police teams are also checking CCTV footage of the area and the suspects will be nabbed soon,” said deputy superintendent of police Ram Kumar. Police also visited the suspect’s school, which is just metres away from the crime spot.

“The victim’s autopsy was conducted at the civil hospital, after which his body was handed over to the family,” said the investigating officer.