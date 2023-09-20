Ambala police nab sixth member of inter-state auto theft gang

Police on Tuesday arrested one Amrik Singh, a resident of Ludhiana, who is the sixth member of the gang involved in the inter-state car thefts.

Police have recovered five cars and several car parts from the accused. (iStock)

Sharing details, Ambala superintendent of police (SP) Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, said, “Police had received s complaint from Om Prakash, a resident of Sector 10, alleging that his car was stolen by unidentified people while it was parked outside his house on August 20. A case was registered at the local police station and investigation was carried out.”

“Police had previously arrested Ranjit Singh of Punjab’s Sangrur and Sumit of Haryana’s Hisar on September 7. The duo is in judicial custody as per orders of the district court. On September 16, police arrested three more men, Naresh alias Kalu, Lakhbir Singh alias Lucky and Shiv Shankar, from the same gang. Based on information obtained during their three-day police remand, it was determined out that Amrik was also involved in the robbery”, the SP said. He added that the accused will be presented in a local court on Wednesday.

Police said that accused Naresh and Lakhbir Singh have criminal history and were declared proclaimed offenders in two cases registered at Baldev Nagar police station. There are 30 cases registered against Naresh, 12 cases against Lakhbir and 10 cases against Amrik.

Randhawa added that the six members of the gang have confessed that they have carried out five car thefts in Ambala, one in Hisar ,one in Rajasthan and eight in Punjab.

“Police have recovered five cars and several car parts from the accused. Further investigation is on and can reveal involvement of more people in these thefts”, SP added.

