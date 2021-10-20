Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ambala private schools demand pending dues under Rule 134A
chandigarh news

Ambala private schools demand pending dues under Rule 134A

Ambala private schools are asking for dues for teaching poor students under Rule 134A of the Haryana School Education Rules
A delegation representing Haryana Progressive Schools Conference and the Integrated Private School Welfare Society met the district education officer on Monday to hand over a memorandum in the name of education minister Kanwar Pal. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 04:37 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ambala

The private schools in Ambala are demanding their pending dues for teaching poor students under Rule 134A of the Haryana School Education Rules or else they will deny admissions to them, in protest.

Also asking for an increase in compensation, a delegation representing Haryana Progressive Schools Conference (HPSC) and the Integrated Private School Welfare Society (IPSWS) met the district education officer on Monday to hand over a memorandum in the name of education minister Kanwar Pal.

Saurabh Kapoor, president, IPSWS, said: “We are requesting the government to stop admissions for the session 2021-22, clear our dues, and then invite applications next year. If our demands are not met, schools will have to deny admission to such students.”

