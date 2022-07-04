Ambala: Suspended cop among 2 booked for duping man of 12 lakh

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two men including a suspended cop have been booked for allegedly duping a councillor of the Narwana municipal council of ₹12 lakh on the pretext of getting his relatives jobs with the Haryana Police
One of the accused is a suspended special police officer. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jul 04, 2022 01:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

The accused have been identified as Vicky and Vikram Tandon, a suspended special police officer.

The victim, Sikandar, told the police that he had attended a marriage in Ambala in December 2020 where he met Vicky.

“My two nephews had applied for group-D jobs and Vicky assured to arrange jobs for them through Vikram, who was in the police department. They sought 10 lakh and I paid them in cash. Vikram had given us a cheque of 10 lakh as surety. As they failed to arrange jobs, I asked them to return my money in July 2021, and then they demanded an additional 2 lakh to get the work done, which I paid. However, they failed to arrange the jobs and the surety cheque also bounced,” he alleged.

A cheating case has been registered against the duo.

