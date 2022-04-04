Ambala ticket collector sets record, collects ₹1.56 crore fine from ticketless passengers in a year
Ticket collector (TC) Simaranjit Singh Walia of Ambala division has collected more than ₹1.5 crore in fine payments from ticketless passengers in the 2021-22 financial year 2021-22, railway officials said on Sunday.
The division has earned a record ₹48.52 crore from ticket checking in the same period.
Divisional railway manager (DRM) Gurinder Mohan Singh said Walia is the first member of Northern Railway’s ticket checking staff to have raked in such a massive amount in a financial year. In fact, he brought in the ₹1.56 crore for Ambala Division in nine months, as trains remained disrupted for the first three months of the financial year following the second wave of Covid.
Deputy chief ticket inspector, Ambala, Walia caught 27,440 ticketless passengers, averaging 101 cases daily. For the uninitiated, ticketless passengers refer to those without a valid ticket for the compartment they are travelling in, and includes, for example, someone travelling in a first-class compartment on a second-class ticket, an official statement read.
Elante Mall to take legal recourse against FIR over lease dispute
A day after an FIR was registered against Elante Mall officials for their dispute over a lease with Puneet Gupta, officials in a statement on Sunday said they will take legal action against the complainant. Gupta himself is a defaulter and owes Elante a sum of more than ₹78 lakh toward unpaid dues.”
Kashmir fake encounter case: Court martial proceedings initiated against Army Captain
The army has initiated general court martial proceedings against a captain for the killing of three men in a staged encounter in Amshipura in south Kashmir in July 2020 after a Court of Inquiry found that troops had “exceeded” powers vested under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, or Afspa, the Srinagar public relations officer (Defence) said in a statement on Sunday.
Mukhya Mantri Shagun Yojana: ₹13.75 crore disbursed to 4.4k beneficiaries in HP
The Himachal Pradesh government has till now disbursed ₹13. 75 crore under the Mukhya Mantri Shagun Yojana to 4,437 girls in the state, a government spokesman said. In Kangra district, the highest amount of ₹4.86 crore has been provided to 1,569 beneficiaries; followed by Mandi where ₹1.81 crore has been provided to 584 and Chamba where ₹1.47 crore has been provided to 476 beneficiaries.
LeT modules busted in J&K’s Bandipora, five arrested
Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) modules were busted and five militant associates were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, police said on Sunday. Based on specific information, police along with security forces arrested four terrorist associates in the north Kashmir district, a police spokesman said. In another incident, police along with security forces arrested one terrorist associate at a checkpoint in the Rakh Hajin area of Bandipora.
Himachal CM announces benefits for state govt staffers
A month after the Himachal government faced vehement protests from employees over reversal of the Old Pension Scheme, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, eyeing electoral gains, tried to assuage them by announcing benefits on Sunday. He made these announcements during the Karamchari Maha Sammelan of the Himachal Pradesh Non-Gazetted Employees Federation at Hotel Peterhoff here on Sunday. Congress has already announced that if voted back to power, they will restore the Old Pension Scheme.
