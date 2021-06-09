Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ambala: Ex-serviceman, son duped of 58 lakh by brother

Victim says his own brother and family took ₹5 lakh from him and ₹53 lakh from his son in instalments on the pretext of sending him to USA
By HT Correspondent, Ambala
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 01:19 AM IST
A retired army man from Ambala was allegedly duped by his own brother and his family on the pretext of sending him to the United States, the police said on Tuesday.

The complainant, Gurcharan Singh, a resident of Barara village, said that his elder son, living in the US, had wanted him and his wife to settle there. “When my brother, Paramjeet, got to know of this, he and his relatives living in Kurukshetra and Spain conspired against us. First, they took 5 lakh along with my passport from me, and later they took nearly 53 lakh from my son in instalments on the pretext of sending us to US,” he said.

He further added that since they never made it to the US, “when Paramjeet’s relatives arrived from abroad, we asked for our money back, but they intimidated us”.

An FIR was lodged under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) against Paramjeet Singh and his relatives, Jaswinder Kaur, Lakhwinder Singh, Lakhbir Singh, Lakhbir Kaur, Sukhwinder Singh, Gurwinder Kaur and Surender Kaur, at Barara police station.

