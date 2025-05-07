Menu Explore
Ambala: GMN College signs MoU with AI University

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
May 07, 2025 08:40 AM IST

The partnership aims to strengthen educational ties and foster a shared commitment to innovative teaching, collaborative research and holistic student development

In a step towards academic excellence, Gandhi Memorial National (GMN) College, Ambala Cantt, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Universal AI University, Mumbai, India’s first dedicated AI University.

Gandhi Memorial National (GMN) College, Ambala Cantt, principal Rohit Dutt said, “This MoU marks a new chapter in academic excellence and student empowerment.” (HT)
The partnership aims to strengthen educational ties and foster a shared commitment to innovative teaching, collaborative research and holistic student development, Gurdev Singh, president of the college’s governing body, said.

The agreement includes faculty and student exchange programmes to enhance teaching, learning and scholarly outcomes; joint conduct and participation in extracurricular and co-curricular activities and launch of joint academic programmes to offer interdisciplinary and industry-relevcant curricula.

Principal Rohit Dutt said, “This MoU marks a new chapter in academic excellence and student empowerment. By joining hands with Universal AI University, we aim to bring global standards of education to GMN College Ambala Cantt.”

Ambala: GMN College signs MoU with AI University
