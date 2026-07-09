What is Sudarshan Kriya? And how it may help your body reverse ageing, according to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Gurudev often explains that every emotion has a corresponding breathing pattern. Stress, anger and anxiety tend to make the breath short and rapid, while calmness naturally slows it down. His teaching suggests that changing the rhythm of the breath can also influence emotional state, helping people feel more relaxed and centered.

Sudarshan Kriya is a rhythmic breathing practice developed by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in 1981. The technique combines slow, medium and fast breathing cycles in a specific sequence and is taught through the Art of Living Foundation by trained instructors. According to the organization, the practice is designed to harmonize the body, mind and emotions through the natural rhythm of the breath.

Recently, spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar sparked conversation on Instagram with a simple message: "Reverse Ageing With Your Breath! " While the phrase has caught the attention of many, experts say the idea is less about turning back the clock and more about reducing the effects of chronic stress, one of the biggest contributors to unhealthy ageing.

Can the way you breathe influence how you feel, age and recover from stress? It's a question that has gained attention as breathwork becomes increasingly popular in the wellness world. Among the many breathing techniques being explored, Sudarshan Kriya has emerged as one of the most widely practiced, with followers believing it can help restore both mental and physical well-being.

Why is chronic stress linked to ageing? Medical experts have long warned that chronic stress does more than affect mood. Over time, prolonged stress can contribute to poor sleep, inflammation, higher blood pressure and a greater risk of several long-term health conditions. These changes may also influence what scientists call biological ageing, which reflects how well the body's cells and organs are functioning rather than simply the number of birthdays a person has celebrated.

This is where breathwork enters the conversation. Practices that calm the nervous system may help reduce the body's stress response, allowing it to recover more effectively from the wear and tear of daily life. While no breathing technique has been proven to reverse chronological ageing, researchers are exploring whether stress-reducing practices can support healthier ageing over time.

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What does the research say? Studies on Sudarshan Kriya suggest the practice may help lower stress, improve mood and enhance overall well-being. Some research has also linked it with improvements in anxiety, depression, sleep quality and certain markers of physical health, although scientists say more large-scale studies are needed to better understand its long-term effects.

Gurudev has often described the breath as the bridge between the mind and the body. According to his teachings, regular breathing practices help people release accumulated stress, restore energy and develop greater emotional resilience.

Can breathwork help you age well? Healthy ageing depends on many factors, including regular exercise, nutritious food, quality sleep, meaningful relationships and stress management. Breathwork is increasingly being viewed as another tool that may support those habits rather than replace them.

For people interested in meditation and holistic wellness, Sudarshan Kriya offers a structured way to slow down, reconnect with the body and build resilience against everyday stress. While it should not be seen as a cure or a way to literally reverse ageing, its growing popularity reflects a broader shift toward practices that support long-term mental and physical well-being.

In the end, the message behind Gurudev's viral Instagram post may be simpler than it first appears. Healthy ageing is not only about adding years to life. It is also about reducing the burden of chronic stress so the body and mind have a better chance to recover, adapt and thrive.