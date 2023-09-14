Ambala’s dengue cases climb to 173

Ambala is witnessing a huge rise in dengue cases with 173 such infections reported so far this year, said health department officials. Out of the reported cases till Wednesday, nearly half of them account for the rural belt, comprising the Naraingarh and Shahzadpur areas of the district. District epidemiologist Dr Sunil Hari said since the floods, the vector-borne diseases, particularly dengue and malaria, were on the rise in Ambala. The health teams are working on war footing to contain the spread. (Getty image)

The worst-hit area is Shahzadpur where 48 cases have been reported, followed by 35 in Naraingarh, 25 in Ambala Cantonment, 24 in Barara, 23 in Ambala City and 18 in Mullana.

District epidemiologist Dr Sunil Hari said since the floods, the vector-borne diseases, particularly dengue and malaria, are on the rise. The health teams are working on war footing to contain the spread.

To date, 3,412 samples have been taken in the district, including 2,856 of dengue NS-1 and 556 of malaria, using rapid antigen kits, Dr Hari added.

Civil surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh said, “Most of the cases are from Naraingarh and Shahzadpur areas, but we are able to control the spread. Per day cases have dropped considerably as compared to cases reported earlier this month.”

Ambala reported its first case of Malaria in Cantonment last month, after three years of lull.

The cases come nearly two months after floods hit Ambala and it remained the worst affected district in the state.

However, since the flood, water had started receding after four days of havoc in July. Disease prevention activities and mosquito breeding control measures were undertaken by ASHAs/ANMs workers and other teams.

During the unprecedented floods, around 300 health teams were constituted and sent to all the affected areas of the district.

