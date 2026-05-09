Ambala’s monumental tribute to First War of Independence

“Is it a mutiny or is it a national revolt?” inscribed on the walls at the entry will prompt visitors to seek clues. This impressive structure built on 22 acres will hold all the answers as visitors leave with a sense of patriotism, collectiveness and national awakening from the period of 1857 onward.

Built over eight years at a cost of nearly ₹ 700 crore on the Ambala-Delhi national highway, the war memorial stands tall to narrate the stories of the unsung heroes of the First War of Independence. (HT Photo)

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May 10 marks the anniversary of that historic uprising. 169 years later, Ambala is set to witness another revolution as history comes alive through holographic image projections, short films, augmented reality, sculptures, models and documents at the Azadi Ki Pehli Ladai ka Shaheed Smarak.

Built over eight years at a cost of nearly ₹700 crore on the Ambala-Delhi national highway, the war memorial stands tall to narrate the stories of the unsung heroes of the First War of Independence. Asia’s largest museum is now receiving its final touches and is set for inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon.

Officials say chief minister Nayab Singh Saini requested Modi to inaugurate the memorial, noting the PM’s recent mention of the First War of Independence in his ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme. Haryana cabinet minister and Ambala Cantt MLA Anil Vij, the brain behind the project, said he has been making efforts for two decades to bring this structure from a mere idea to reality. “It has also been decided that the anniversary of the revolt which falls on May 10, will be celebrated at the memorial every year. A special tribute zone has also been created where visitors can pay homage to their heroes,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Nine hours before Meerut {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nine hours before Meerut {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The memorial’s historical foundation rests on the research of the late professor KC Yadav. His findings suggest that the 1857 uprising actually ignited in the Ambala Cantonment on the morning of May 10—nine hours before the well-documented revolt in Meerut. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The memorial’s historical foundation rests on the research of the late professor KC Yadav. His findings suggest that the 1857 uprising actually ignited in the Ambala Cantonment on the morning of May 10—nine hours before the well-documented revolt in Meerut. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to records curated by a team of historians, the 60th and 5th Native Infantry regiments initiated the rebellion with a plan to attack a local church during British services. While the initial surge was suppressed—resulting in rebels being executed or hanged—the spark quickly travelled to Meerut and across the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to records curated by a team of historians, the 60th and 5th Native Infantry regiments initiated the rebellion with a plan to attack a local church during British services. While the initial surge was suppressed—resulting in rebels being executed or hanged—the spark quickly travelled to Meerut and across the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Hi-tech journey through 22 galleries {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hi-tech journey through 22 galleries {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The memorial features a 63-metre-tall lotus tower and 22 themed galleries spread across three floors. History is brought to life through holographic projections, augmented reality (AR), and 130 short films. The narrative is guided by a symbolic “Budha Bargad (Old Banyan)” tree, acting as a witness to the sacrifices made. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The memorial features a 63-metre-tall lotus tower and 22 themed galleries spread across three floors. History is brought to life through holographic projections, augmented reality (AR), and 130 short films. The narrative is guided by a symbolic “Budha Bargad (Old Banyan)” tree, acting as a witness to the sacrifices made. {{/usCountry}}

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Budha Bargad (HT)

The names of over 700 martyrs, identified by researchers, are inscribed in gold near the lotus tower, ensuring that these unsung heroes are finally given a permanent place in the national consciousness.

The galleries have different themes and the artists have used jute, bamboo, brass and other material to enhance the details to an almost real-life experience.

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On the ground floor, key locations such as Ambala, Meerut, Jhansi, Ajnala, Kashmiri Gate, Red Fort and others are shown to signify the contributions of Rani Lakshmibai, Tatya Tope, Bahadur Shah Zafar, Kadhai Maar Fouz and other lesser-known heroes and movements.

A special section is dedicated to the Dilli Chalo march, which was ignited after the punishment given to 85 soldiers in Meerut jail.

Mapping the mutiny

Smarak director Kuldeep Saini highlighted a dedicated section featuring mitti (soil) from 28 historic sites across India, including Barrackpore, Jorhat, and Satara. This collection allows visitors to pay tribute to martyrs and grasp the raw emotion of the various regions where the revolt took hold and lives were sacrificed.

The first floor centres on Ambala’s role, recreating the morning of May 10, 1857. Through British testimonies and a recreated Telegraph Office, the memorial presents crucial evidence—a telegram sent at 9am—proving the uprising began here nine hours before Meerut. Visitors can even interact with the display by coding their own telegraph messages as messengers of the revolution.

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As the narrative moves upward, galleries depict how the spark in Ambala ignited widespread revolts across Haryana, from Mewat to Hisar. The top floor chronicles the era of British exploitation and the systemic changes that sparked the resistance.

Ultimately, the tour concludes that 1857 was a coordinated national revolt rather than a simple mutiny, setting the stage for India’s total liberation 90 years later.

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At a glance: Shaheed Smarak, Ambala

Significance: Proves 1857 revolt began in Ambala at 9am on May 10, nine hours before Meerut.

Scale: Asia’s largest museum of its kind, spread across 22 acres.

Infrastructure: 63-metre Lotus Tower, 22 galleries, and an open air theatre.

Cost: About ₹700 crore.

Tribute zone: Soil from 28 locations nationwide; 700+ martyrs’ names inscribed in golden letters.

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Visitor experience: Full tour estimated at 7 to 8 hours.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavey Nagpal ...Read More Bhavey Nagpal is a staff correspondent based at Karnal. He reports on crime, politics, health, railways, highways, and civic affairs for northern Haryana districts. Read Less

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