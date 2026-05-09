Ambala’s monumental tribute to First War of Independence

“Is it a mutiny or is it a national revolt?” inscribed on the walls at the entry will prompt visitors to seek clues. This impressive structure built on 22 acres will hold all the answers as visitors leave with a sense of patriotism, collectiveness and national awakening from the period of 1857 onward. Built over eight years at a cost of nearly ₹700 crore on the Ambala-Delhi national highway, the war memorial stands tall to narrate the stories of the unsung heroes of the First War of Independence. (HT Photo)

May 10 marks the anniversary of that historic uprising. 169 years later, Ambala is set to witness another revolution as history comes alive through holographic image projections, short films, augmented reality, sculptures, models and documents at the Azadi Ki Pehli Ladai ka Shaheed Smarak.

Built over eight years at a cost of nearly ₹700 crore on the Ambala-Delhi national highway, the war memorial stands tall to narrate the stories of the unsung heroes of the First War of Independence. Asia’s largest museum is now receiving its final touches and is set for inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon.

Officials say chief minister Nayab Singh Saini requested Modi to inaugurate the memorial, noting the PM’s recent mention of the First War of Independence in his ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme. Haryana cabinet minister and Ambala Cantt MLA Anil Vij, the brain behind the project, said he has been making efforts for two decades to bring this structure from a mere idea to reality. “It has also been decided that the anniversary of the revolt which falls on May 10, will be celebrated at the memorial every year. A special tribute zone has also been created where visitors can pay homage to their heroes,” he said.

Nine hours before Meerut

The memorial’s historical foundation rests on the research of the late professor KC Yadav. His findings suggest that the 1857 uprising actually ignited in the Ambala Cantonment on the morning of May 10—nine hours before the well-documented revolt in Meerut.

According to records curated by a team of historians, the 60th and 5th Native Infantry regiments initiated the rebellion with a plan to attack a local church during British services. While the initial surge was suppressed—resulting in rebels being executed or hanged—the spark quickly travelled to Meerut and across the country.

Hi-tech journey through 22 galleries

The memorial features a 63-metre-tall lotus tower and 22 themed galleries spread across three floors. History is brought to life through holographic projections, augmented reality (AR), and 130 short films. The narrative is guided by a symbolic “Budha Bargad (Old Banyan)” tree, acting as a witness to the sacrifices made.