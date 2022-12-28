Ambulance crashes into minibus in Ludhiana amid dense fog

A speeding ambulance van crashed into a minibus near the fog-covered Tibba Chowk, Dehlon, on Wednesday morning.

While no casualties were reported in the accident which took place around 8 am, the ambulance was left mangled.

The accident resulted in a CNG gas leak from the ambulance, which created panic in the area.

The unidentified driver, reportedly a resident of Chandigarh was coming from Moga at the time of the accident. The driver was reportedly going back to Chandigarh.

As per eyewitnesses’ accounts, the ambulance driver was speeding and lost control of the vehicle right before the accident. The ambulance remained at the site of the mishap for around an hour.

Giving out details, Dehlon station house officer (SHO) Paramdeep Singh said an accident had taken place involving the Omni van and a minibus near the Tibba Chowk amid dense fog.

Passers-by had reported the incident to the police control room, but the drivers had left the spot by the time the teams reached the location. He said no casualties or injuries of serious nature were reported in the accident.

